Hollywood star Richard Gere is moving to Spain so that his wife can be closer to her family

RICHARD Gere is selling his €10 million US home and moving to Spain to be closer to his in-laws.

The Pretty Woman star, 75, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 41, plan to live in the Madrid area.

Gere said: “Alejandra will be able to return to her lifelong friends and get closer to their culture again. And that makes me happy.”

“I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness,” the actor added,

“It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy. So I’m looking forward to going there.”

Gere also made some loving comments about his wife.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture.”

“She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

The couple share two sons, Alexander, 5, and James, 4 who will be coming on the ‘great adventure’ with them.

Richard met Alejandra in Positano, Italy, in 2014, when he was still married to his second wife, Carey Lowell – with whom he shares 24-year-old son Homer.

Before Carey, the Hollywood star was married to model Cindy Crawford between 1991 to 1995.

In an interview with Hola after they met, Alejandra described her instant karmic connection with the actor.

“Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” she said.

“I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

In 2018 Alejandra and Richard were married and the couple have since kept their relationship offline, only sharing messages about each other on special occasions.