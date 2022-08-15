MARBELLA’S Starlite festival was celebrated on Sunday, August 15 with some famous faces adding a bit of Hollywood glamour.

It was the thirteenth edition of the solidarity gala whose aim is fundraising and to recognise the effort of different associations and people that help those in need.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva in Starlite’s Porcelanosa Gala. Image Cordon Press.

The founders of this event are the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and the businesswoman Sandra García-Sanjuán.

Organisers have claimed that this year the gala is more necessary than ever as the funding of different associations has been cut off as a consequence of the pandemic.

During the event, several celebrities were awarded for their contribution to those in need – the Italian operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli was given an award for his association that empowers people and communities in situations of poverty in Italy and in other countries.

Antonio Banderas arrives by car at the thirteenth Starlite gala accompanied by his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. Image Cordon Press.

Richard Gere’s wife, Alejandra Silva was also awarded for collaborating with the NGO Open Arms or Rais Foundation – both associations support the homeless.

“I feel really emotional today and delighted that, in such difficult times after the pandemic, the hard work that not only me does, is recognised,” claimed Alejandra Silva in a speech at Starlite’s solidarity gala.

Spanish minister of tourism, Reyes Maroto, the granddaughter of former King Juan Carlos, Victoria de Marichalar, the American actor William Levy, and the Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada were at the event.

