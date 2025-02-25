25 Feb, 2025
Spain’s Karla Sofia Gascon will go to the Oscars after all- despite backlash over offensive social media posts

SPAIN’S Karla Sofia Gascon will go to the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday despite the row over offensive social media comments she had posted.

Madrid-based Gascon has been nominated for Best Leading Actress for her performance in the Spanish language musical-drama Emilia Perez.

Netflix removed her from their pre-Oscar campaign after her old tweets with racist and offensive content resurfaced and Gascon did not attend recent award ceremonies in the US and UK.

Spain's Karla Sofia Gascon becomes first trans actress to get an Oscar nomination
GASCON PROMOTES ‘EMILIA PEREZ'(Cordon Press image)

She said that she was being made a victim of ‘cancel culture’.

Netflix have now agreed to pay her expenses but its not clear whether she will walk the red carpet and do interviews, or sit near her co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez plus director Jacques Audiard.

Gascon is also planning to attend the Cesar Awards in Paris this Friday.

She is only the second Spanish actress- after Penelope Cruz- to get an Oscars Best Actress nomination.

Gascon also became the first openly trans actor to be nominated for the famous statuette.

Her awards season campaign was left in tatters after her social media posts on X were publicised in which she expressed controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

She then steered clear of the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA Film Awards and SAG Awards despite being nominated.

In the days after the tweets were reported, Gascon issued a statement.

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” she said.

“As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.”

“All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness,” she concluded.

Tweets aside, it seems unlikely that Gascon will be a winner this Sunday, with Demi Moore the hot favourite for her starring role in the body-change horror, The Substance.

