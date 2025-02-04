Netflix sidelines Spain’s Karla Sofia Gascon from ‘Emilia Perez’ Oscar campaign after offensive tweets resurface

THE Spanish star of Oscar-tipped movie, Emilia Perez, has been removed from promotional events film ahead of next month’s Academy Awards according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Karla Sofía Gascon from Madrid, who plays the title role, has reportedly been sidelined by Netflix after a dozen old offensive racist tweets resurfaced.

Emilia Perez has 13 Oscar nominations, including a best actress nod for Gascon.

EMILIA PEREZ TEAM IN LOS ANGELES(Cordon Press image)

She’s the first transgender woman to land a best actress nomination and only the second from Spain to do so- following in the footsteps of Penelope Cruz.

Netflix distributed the film in the US, Canada, and UK, and has led and financed the Oscar campaign.

The tweets were never deleted from Gascon’s profile and were redistributed last week.

They are critical of Islam and George Floyd-killed by a US police officer-in addition to comments against Moroccans.

The actress told El Pais on Monday: “I am only responsible for what I say, not for what others say I say or what others interpret what I say.”

“Many of those tweets were sarcastic, taken out of context and as part of a thread, which eventually became a book of mine.”

She added: “They are using me. I feel alone.”

Asked about what happens next, she commented: “If I don’t fight for the Oscar, it means that I throw it all away. I’m not going to allow that luxury to those who hate.”

Gascon, along with the rest of the Emilia Perez cast are scheduled to attend a luncheon of the AFI (American Film Institute) awards on Thursday.

The next day, the Critics Choice gala, postponed due to the fires in Los Angeles, will be held- again with the Emilia Perez team in attendance.

On Saturday, there’s a clash of the galas of the directors’ guild (DGA) and the producers’ guild (PGA), with Gascon previously announced as going to the PGA event to present an award.

The fact that Netflix has removed her from their promotional tour does not mean that Gascon, who has been invited to all those events, cannot attend them.

But, according to The Hollywood Reporter, some attendees at these events have indicated that they might cancel if she is there,