4 Jan, 2025
4 Jan, 2025
Wanted ‘highly dangerous’ predator could be hiding in Spain after skipping trial date in Britain

Do you know where Brian Green is? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

A MAN wanted for the rape of a young girl remains at large after failing to turn up to his trial last year.

Brian Green (pictured above), from Huddersfiled, was convicted in absentia to 22 years in jail for multiple counts of child rape.

Following his initial arrest, Green was released on bail and allowed to return to his home in Spain, on the condition he returned to Britain to stand trial in March last year.

However he never showed up and an international manhunt has been underway ever since.

An ongoing appeal on Crimestoppers reads: “Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who is Wanted for Rape of a child under the age of 13.

“Despite extensive enquiries made to trace Brian Green, officers have been unable to locate him and are appealing to the public to assist.

“Green was initially remanded into custody but was later bailed to return home to Spain. The condition of this bail was that he return to the UK on the 25.03.24 for his trial, however he has failed to return.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

