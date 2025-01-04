What dog owners in Spain MUST do in 2025 under new animal rights law

DOG owners across Spain are now obliged to purchase third-party liability insurance compulsory for all dog owners – regardless of breed.

The rule, which came into effect on September 29 under the country’s Animal Welfare Law, marks a significant shift from before.

Previously, insurance was only required for owners of potentially dangerous breeds such as Pitbulls and Dobermans.

However, under Article 30 of the new law, owners must maintain valid insurance coverage throughout their pet’s entire life.

All pet dogs in Spain must have civil liability insurance going forwards

This means that even owners of tiny dogs, such as Chihuahuas or Yorkshire Terriers, must obtain the required civil liability insurance.

While the minimum coverage amount has yet to be determined by regulatory authorities, it must be sufficient to cover any potential damages caused by the animal to third parties.

The cost implications for pet owners vary significantly.

Basic third-party liability insurance starts from €25-30 annually for most breeds, though owners of potentially dangerous dogs may face higher premiums.

More comprehensive coverage including veterinary care could reach up to €400 per year, while specific accident coverage averages around €97 annually.

Many homeowners may already be covered under their existing insurance policies.

However, those without coverage will need to purchase separate policies to comply with the new regulations.

The law also introduces mandatory training courses for dog owners, aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership and preventing incidents.

Failure to comply with these new requirements could prove costly.

Penalties range from formal warnings to substantial fines between €500 and €10,000, depending on the severity of any incidents involving the animal.

The legislation is intended to foster greater responsibility among dog owners while ensuring better protection for both animals and the public.

For many existing dog owners, this means reviewing their current insurance policies and potentially facing additional annual costs to comply with the new requirements.