27 May, 2024 @ 11:21
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 May, 2024 @ 10:02
··
1 min read

British man is placed in a chokehold and robbed in Benidorm: Thugs leave elderly victim with a head injury

by
British man is placed in a chokehold and robbed in Benidorm: Thugs leave elderly victim with a head injury

AN ELDERLY British man was robbed after being placed into a chokehold on a busy Benidorm street in broad daylight.

Two plain-clothed Policia Nacional officers witnessed the assault as they saw two men beating and shaking the victim.

The attackers grabbed him by the neck and using the so-called ‘mataleon’ technique, they tried to render him unconscious before stealing from him.

READ MORE:

MATELEON METHOD

Victims under such circumstances are surprised from behind with a forearm placed on one side of the neck and the biceps on the other.

This manoeuvre stops the flow of blood to the brain and causes the person to faint.

The move, unless carried out by trained experts, is potentially very dangerous and could cause brain damage.

The police officers shouted ‘stop police’ and the attackers let go of the Brit who hit his head against an adjoining wall.

Officers helped the victim who was disorientated and had suffered a gash to the head, with an ambulance called to take him to hospital.

Police then chased down the two attackers who were caught metres away from where the incident happened.

The British man’s wallet was recovered- containing personal documents and bank cards.

The two arrested men were Spaniards aged 47 and 48, who had criminal records for similar offences.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Torviscas with pool garage - € 479
Previous Story

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Torviscas with pool garage – € 479,000

Next Story

Los Mejores Casinos para Visitar en España en 2024

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Shooting in Estepona: Victim, 33, is left with a bullet wound after attack in an urbanisation

AN investigation has been opened in Spain’s Estepona after a

Los Mejores Casinos para Visitar en España en 2024

Quienes hayan programado una visita a Europa y sean aficionados