THREE tourists were literally ‘choked’ by two street thieves in Valencia who robbed them of their belongings.

The assailants struck by choking the tourists using the so-called Jiu Jitsu move known as the ‘mataleon’ in Spain.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, have been arrested by the Policia Nacional and charged with two counts of robbery with violence.

Two Argentinian tourists returning to their hotel in the city’s Centro district late at night had their waist pack stolen.

Police then discovered a Chilean man had been attacked by the duo and had his mobile phone and €250 in cash taken.

The ‘mataleon’ method was deployed in both assaults.

Victims are surprised from behind by placing a forearm on one side of the neck and the biceps on the other, therefore stopping the flow of blood to the brain and causing the victim to faint.

The move, unless carried out by trained experts, is potentially very dangerous and could cause brain damage.

The two men-both of Algerian nationality- had existing police records for similar crimes and were jailed after appearing in court.

