3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Torviscas with pool garage – € 479,000

Townhouse Torviscas, Tenerife 3 beds 2 baths € 479,000

Clear Blue Skies have great pleasure in introducing, for sale exclusively, this attractive three bedroom townhouse in the complex Los Altos del Roque in Torviscas Alto, Adeje. Torviscas Alto is a well-established and highly sought after residential area on the hillside just a few minutes’ drive inland from the coastal resorts, facilities and beaches of Torviscas Bajo, San Eugenio Bajo, Playa Fañabé and Playa del Duque. This area is consistently popular due to its close proximity to an abundance of fantastic attractions and facilities including an excellent international school, Gran Sur… See full property details