Shooting in Estepona: Victim, 33, is left with a bullet wound after attack in an urbanisation

AN investigation has been opened in Spain’s Estepona after a shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. One man, aged 33, was left with a bullet wound after the incident.

Police sources told local media that they received calls at 12.30am on Saturday, alerting them to a shooting.

The callers reported that the incident had taken place in El President urbanisation while other witnesses cited the nearby Hacienda del Sol urbanisation.

Spain’s Policia Nacional responded to the calls, as did ambulance crews.

Read more: Marbella shootings: Police say two incidents were attempted drug heists

Spain’s Policia Nacional is investigating the shooting.

The injured man was taken to the Costa del Sol de Marbella Hospital, but his life was not reported to be in danger.

Sources told La Opinion de Malaga that the investigation was ongoing and that so far there had been no arrests.

There have been a number of shooting incidents in recent months on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

In March, a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot in the knee in a bar in Marbella, while in April a 33-year-old Albanian national was shot up to five times in Guadalmina.

At the beginning of May there was a shoot-out in Antequera, reportedly between ‘rival gypsy clans’, and some 10 days ago, a 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh in Fuengirola.