WATCH: Shooting in Antequera causes multiple injuries after brawl between rival clans ends in a shootout near council estate of inland Malaga town

DRAMATIC footage shared online shows the moment a shootout ensued in the Malaga town of Antequera today.

The incident took place at around 1.45pm on Avenida de la Estacion, close to the Mercadona supermarket and next to council homes.

According to El Español, the Policia Nacional were alerted to a fight between ‘rival gypsy clans’.

One member is said to have opened fire, which triggered a shootout that has left at least four people injured.

The severity of the injuries are not yet known.

Witnesses said there were several people injured, reported emergency hotline 112.

The emergency service said people reported hearing multiple gunshots during the fight.

The injured parties have been taken to Antequera Hospital.

However according to El Español, ‘violent incidents’ have occured at the hospital following their arrival.