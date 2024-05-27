Earthquake rattles southern Spain: Residents in Malaga report feeling tremors

AN EARTHQUAKE rattled much of the Malaga province in the early hours of Monday morning, thanks to a tremor underneath the Alboran Sea that measured 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre was at a depth of 19 kilometres, and was located close to the coast of Melilla, one of Spain’s North African exclave cities, according to data from the National Geographic Institute.

Location of an earthquake on May 27, 2024. IGN

The earthquake was detected at 2.40am, and as felt in a series of municipalities in Malaga province, including the capital city, Torrox, Velez-Malaga, Algarrobo, Rincon de la Victoria and Torre del Mar.

There was no reported damage or injuries.

A series of aftershocks followed, with intensities between 1.6 and 2.9 on the Richter scale.

A similar tremor was detected back in March, with an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale under the Alboran Sea, and which was also felt across Malaga.