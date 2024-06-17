17 Jun, 2024 @ 18:46
17 Jun, 2024 @ 18:00
New Year date announced for sex assault trial of Luis Rubiales over ‘infamous’ kiss on Spain World Cup star Jenni Hermoso

A DATE has been announced for the trial of Luis Rubiales- the former president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF)- over the ‘non-consensual’ kiss on Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s women’s World Cup final win last August.

The National Court has set February 3, 2025 to start taking oral testimony with 11 days allocated for the hearing.

The Prosecutor’s Office wants Rubiales jailed for two and a half years for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion.

INFAMOUS KISS(Cordon Press image)

Rubiales, 46, made headlines after he grabbed Hermoso by the head and kissed her on the lips during the post-match ceremony of Spain’s World Cup final triumph over England in Sydney.

Hermoso and her teammates claimed that the kiss was unconsensual and not, as Rubiales claimed, a ‘consensual peck’.

Rubiales, alongside the former coach of the women’s national team, Jorge Vilda, the team’s ex-sporting director, Albert Luque, and the federation’s former chief of marketing, Ruben Rivera, all face a charge of coercion.

Prosecutors want the trio charged solely with coercion to be given an 18-month prison term if convicted.

The coercion charge revolves undue pressure put on Hermoso to drop her allegations over the controversial kiss.

The prosecution also wants an order against all four defendants barring any communication with Hermoso, as well as the prohibition of approaching her or being within a 200 metre radius of her.

That would apply to Rubiales for seven years and six months, and for four years in the case of the rest of the defendants.

Prosecutors all want to disqualify all four men during the time the sentences are executed.

Luis Rubiales is also being investigated by a Majadahonda court in the Madrid region for alleged corruption during his five-year tenure as RFEF president.

Alex Trelinski

