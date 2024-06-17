REVEALED: How young people can get massive summer bus and rail travel discounts in Spain and Europe

YOUNG people in Spain aged between 18 and 30 years can register for big summer season travel discounts via the Ministry of Transport website.

Some of the reductions go as high as 90% for train, bus, and Interrail tickets across Spain and Europe.

It means that people born between 1994 and 2006 can take advantage of the governments’ Young Summer low cost scheme between July 1 and September 30.

Young Summer was first introduced last year, but the dates are changed which in 2023 ran from June 15 to September 15.

Registrations can be made through qualified electronic certificates, such as the Cl@ve system, or by entering the name and surname, as stated on the DNI.

The date of birth and the number of the DNI, together with the date of validity, or the NIE, as well as the support number of the EU Citizen Registry or the Foreigners’ Identity Card (TIE) will also be requested.

Registration is completely free of charge but must be carried out no shorter than 24 hours before the first journey.

There will be a 90% discount on conventional medium-distance train services and the metric gauge network.

A 90% discount will be available for regular bus services operated under state rules and 50% of Interrail’s 10-day Global Flexible over two months when bought through train operator Renfe.

Registration codes are personal and non-transferable with misusers facing a fine of €750 for rail travel and €200 for bus journeys.