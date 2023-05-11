THE Spanish Government will fund 50% of the cost of Interrail passes for people aged between 18 and 30 to travel across Europe this summer.

President Pedro Sanchez has also announced that discounts of up to 90% and 50% on regional and high-speed trains respectively will be offered to this age group.

These promotions will be made available from June 15 to September 15.

“We are going to have an European Interrail and a Spanish one so young people can get to know all the municipalities and regions of their country,” Sanchez said in an electoral rally in Murcia.

Young people will be able to travel across all regions of Spain. Photo of a Pasiego cabin in the Valley of Miera in Cantabria by Alberto Lejarraga.

He added: “Many young people know Europe better than their own country. We are going to help them discover all parts of Spain this summer.”

The Government believes that these measures will also have a positive impact on Spain’s tourist and cultural sectors as well as contributing to the development of rural Spain.