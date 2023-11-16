SPANISH rail network Renfe has announced a €44 sale on their young person’s railcard, which offers travellers discounts of up to 30%.

The sale applies to the ‘Mas Renfe Joven’ card and is available until December 21.

It gives users 25% off travel on AVE, Larga Distancia, Avant, Media Distancia y Cercanías/Rodalies services.

The card also offers 30% off AVE International trips between Spain and France.

Available for people aged between 14-25, it also gives users access to the Renfe loyalty scheme benefits.

This age range can also benefit from the Carne Joven, which gives 20% discounts on Avant, Media Distancia and Regionales services as part of the Feve network.

It also gives users a 5% discount on Ave and Larga Distancia trains.

To benefit, young people must have a Carne Joven, as given by their local council or another type of identification such as the European Youth Card.

To see all the terms and conditions, visit Renfe.

