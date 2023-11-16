CONDE Nast has revealed Europe’s top destinations to visit in 2024 and a Spanish island has made the list.

Every year, the travel magazine chooses its must visit destinations from all over the continent.

Now, Mallorca, Spain, has been selected, with the publisher citing the ‘outpouring of exciting new hotels across the island’.

In the past year, Richard Branson has opened his latest hotel, Son Bunyola, in the Tramuntana mountains.

Nestled in the Tramuntana mountains is Richard Branson’s latest venture. Photo: Son Bunyola/Facebook

Nearby in the town of Puigpunyent, Grand Hotel Son Net has opened its doors in a 17th century manor, run by the team behind Andalucia’s luxury hotel, Finca Cortesin.

Set in a 17th century manor, Grand Hotel Son Net offers a fairytale getaway. Photo: Grand Hotel Son Net/Gallery

Rafael Nadal has also just opened his first Zel hotel, Zel Mallorca, in collaboration with hotel chain Melia.

Rafael Nadal has joined Melia hotels to open his new venture. Photo: ZEL Hotels/Facebook

Other exciting openings cited by Conde Nast include Ikos Porto Petro, Belmond La Residencia and The Lodge.

Described as the ‘grand dame’ of the Mediterranean, this Balearic Island location was ‘unrivaled’ in luxury, quality and sustainability.

According to the list: “Whether you’re looking for poolside cocktails or art installations, beloved Mallorca has more where that came from in 2024.”

