REGISTRATION for summer discounts of up to 90% and 50% on mid-distance and high-speed trains respectively for people aged between 18 and 30 opened yesterday (June 1).

The Spanish Government will also fund half of the cost of European Interrail passes and 90% of state bus tickets for this age group between June 15 and September 15.

To enjoy these discounts, announced by President Pedro Sanchez last month, young Spanish and EU citizens residing in Spain need to fill up a registration form made available by the Ministry of Transport.

This can be accessed at https://veranojoven.mitma.gob.es/ and needs to be completed 24 hours before booking a ticket.

The Ministry will issue a personal and non-transferable code to be used by the beneficiaries to purchase the discounted tickets on the respective train and bus companies’ websites.

The reductions will apply to both single and return tickets.

The price for mid-distance trains and state buses will see their price reduced by 90%.

While AVE, Avlo, Ouigo and Iryo high-speed train tickets will be funded up to 50%.

And a 50% discount on Interrail passes to travel across Europe have also been made available.

The Ministry estimates over 12 million young people could benefit from these reductions.

“We are going to have an European Interrail and a Spanish one so young people can get to know all the municipalities and regions of their country,” Sanchez said last month.

