4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Morcin with garage - € 245,000

Morcín, Asturias 4 beds 3 baths € 245,000

In the Monsacro urbanization in Santa Eulalia de Morcín, located 10 minutes from Oviedo and 25 minutes from GijónFOR SALE this magnificent SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE with terrace-garden. With an area of 259 meters built on an independent plot. It is distributed over four floors:- Basement; It has a garage for two cars and a small cellar.- First floor; living room with fireplace (which distributes the heat towards the stairs and through the rooms), kitchen, a bathroom, a nice terrace and an antojana.- Second floor; three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, two bathrooms (one of them en suite) and a… See full property details