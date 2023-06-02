Morcín, Asturias

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 245,000

4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Morcin with garage - € 245,000

In the Monsacro urbanization in Santa Eulalia de Morcín, located 10 minutes from Oviedo and 25 minutes from GijónFOR SALE this magnificent SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE with terrace-garden. With an area of 259 meters built on an independent plot. It is distributed over four floors:- Basement; It has a garage for two cars and a small cellar.- First floor; living room with fireplace (which distributes the heat towards the stairs and through the rooms), kitchen, a bathroom, a nice terrace and an antojana.- Second floor; three bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, two bathrooms (one of them en suite) and a… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.