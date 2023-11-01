ANYONE AGED 60 and over- and of any nationality- can buy a Renfe ‘Gold Card'(Tarjeta Dorada) at any Renfe station in Spain to enjoy rail travel discounts of up to 40%.

You just need to show your passport as a proof of your age and the card is yours for €6.

Renfe has announced renewals can be done via its website (in English) rather than having to appear in person at a railway station.

All users who purchased a Gold Card will be able to renew online it unless it has been acquired or issued by some banks.

It is also important to note that renewal must be done up to 60 days before the expiration date.

To ensure that the procedure is carried out with total security, the identity document(i.e. passport) and card number, an email address and a telephone number associated with it are required.

Payment for the renewal can be made by credit or debit card, as well as via Bizum.

Once the process is complete, customers will receive the Gold Card via email in a PDF or Passbook format, along with an email confirmation of the renewal.

The non-transferable card opens up the chance of getting substantial train travel offers. These are some of the discounts:

Travel on AVE, AVE International and long-distance trains(including to France), with a 25% discount on any available price.

Avant Trains: From Monday to Friday, enjoy a 25% discount. On Saturdays and Sundays, the discount increases to 40%.

Media Distancia Trains: 40% discount.

Customers who bought a ticket with the Gold Card can change or cancel their ticket whenever they want, as long as they meet the conditions of each ticket, as they may be subject to charges.