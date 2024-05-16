WATCH: OnlyFans star sparks fury for squatting a flat in Ibiza and sub-letting rooms at ‘exorbitant’ prices – as ‘desokupa’ force arrives to turf her out

AN ‘OnlyFans’ influencer has been squatting in an Ibiza flat for eight months amidst claims she earns over €10,000 per month from the sexual content platform.

The woman called Alaznikk, has not paid rent since the the first month of her stay at the Sant Antoni de Portmany property.

She is even advertising a sub-let of the €1,250 per month three-bedroom apartment on internet portals at prices described as ‘exorbitant’.

Esto solo pasa en España ,okupa en Ibiza ? pic.twitter.com/oxSGE63Sn4 — ?MalasPulgas? (@El__Kanalla__) May 9, 2024

READ MORE:

A large deployment of Guardia Civil and Policia Local officers tried to evict her on Tuesday and were joined by Daniel Esteve from the Desokupa eviction company.

Esteve tried to mediate with Alaznikki and gave her two hours to leave, which she didn’t.

“She has decided to because she is the queen of the island and of social networks,.” he said.

Esteve branded her as a ‘typical scammer’.

The Policia Local subsequently denounced her for the illegal renting of a tourist property, where fines range between €40,000 and €400,000.

Telecinco’s Tarde AR’ programme reported that police found drugs inside the apartment where additional tenants were staying.

Estamos en Ibiza. Empieza el espectáculo



Primera sorpresa…. La okupa además de estafar se dedica a otro tipo de actividades #DesokupaManda pic.twitter.com/cav8QJlWEt — Dani Dsk (@daniesdsk) May 14, 2024

The programme spoke with apartment owners, Bea and Saul: “We are homeless, paying a mortgage and having to look for a home in Ibiza when the market is difficult.”

Telecinco tried to contact the squatter but she did not want to make any media statement.

One report suggested that Bea and Saul offered her two free nights of hotel accommodation if she vacated their home.