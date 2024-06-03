Summer hours: These shops are now open on Sundays and until this date across Spain’s Costa del Sol

SHOPS on the Costa del Sol have now announced their summer hours, with many open on Sundays.

The summer season in Malaga has finally started and shops will open seven days a week.

It started yesterday, June 2 and will run until September 30 in 12 areas of the Costa del Sol.

Estepona, Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Rincon de la Victoria, Algarrobo and Nerja are all within the ‘Area of Great Tourist Affluence’ set by the Junta de Andalucia.

Say goodbye to rushing through your shopping on Saturdays.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay

Now, shopping centres like Larios Centro, Malaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Malaga-Estacion Maria Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor, Malaga Nostrum, Muelle Uno and McArthur Glen Designer Outlet will be open all summer.

Other big shops such as Carrefour, El Corte Ingles, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Conforama and Verdecora.

Shops smaller than 300 metre squared also have the opportunity to open on Sundays if they deem it necessary.

Outside of Malaga capital, Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincon de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping (Benalmadena), El Corte Ingles (Mijas and Marbella), El Ingenio (Velez-Malaga) and the Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos).

