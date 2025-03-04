Watch: Weather chaos in Cadiz sees 40 people trapped in cars while Jerez racing circuit ‘is underwater’

THIS is the moment Cadiz firefighters rescued 40 people from 20 vehicles after they became trapped on the motorway.

Heavy rains over the weekend and yesterday caused the Salado river to overflow onto the AP-4, taking dozens of drivers by surprise.

Efectivos del #CBPC del parque de #Jerez rescatan en la noche de este lunes a 40 personas de 20 vehículos atrapados en la AP-4, entre los Km. 78 y 85, por las escorrentías del Arroyo Salado dada la acumulación de precipitaciones en la zona



Medios:

4 ?

10????



??¡MUCHA PRECAUCIÓN! pic.twitter.com/IYztMrJq3u — Consorcio de Bomberos de la Provincia de Cádiz (@BomberosCbpc) March 4, 2025

Meanwhile, parts of the motor racing circuit in Jerez were filmed submerged by water as heavy hail stones bucketed down.

The Provincial Fire Department of Cadiz said at least four vehicles and 10 emergency workers from the Jerez fire department were deployed.

Firefighters from the same station, along with those from Sanlucar de Barrameda, also responded to 11 calls late on Monday in Torre Melgarejo, Estella del Marques, Majada Alta, Camino de Montealegre, and Inmaculada for water pumping in houses.

Enorme aguacero en Jerez. Extremen la precaución y eviten desplazamientos innecesarios en zonas como Nueva Jarilla, Gibalbín o Torremelgarejo. pic.twitter.com/dIH4gpGzQ9 — Diputación de Cádiz (@diputacioncadiz) March 3, 2025

My god. Jerez is totally under water pic.twitter.com/GxUrr9OLa4 — Simon Patterson (@denkmit) March 3, 2025

Lo del circuito de Jerez es serio, muy serio. Al menos creo que todos los trabajadores están bien y pudieron salir a tiempo.



Me han pasado este vídeo. Hay obras nuevas, barro en pista… puff. Vaya desastre.



Ánimo a todos los trabajadores del Circuito ???? pic.twitter.com/5RNlTy6f2d — Ivan Moreno (ivanmoreno21) (@IvanMoreno21) March 3, 2025

Lorenzo Baldassarri:"Qualche ora prima eravamo in pista a girare".

Jerez in queste ore è stato inondato purtroppo dalle forti piogge. pic.twitter.com/xqrzpaoWZR — I Nostri Piloti (@inostripiloti) March 4, 2025

Multiple people were rescued from homes and vehicles by firefighters.

Part of the AP-4 motorway in the direction of Sevilla was closed at 8am today due to dangerous amounts of water on the road.

For the same reason, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) also closed the CA-4101 from kilometre 0 to 1.87 in Nuevajarilla-Torrecera, and the CA-4103 from kilometre o to 4.25 in Estrella del Marques-Torre Melgarejo.

The incident comes after a week of weather warnings were issued for parts of southern Spain.

The Costa del Sol, inland areas of Malaga and the coasts of Cadiz and Huelva have all been under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall.

According to state weather agency Aemet, the wet weather has been caused by a so-called DANA weather system.