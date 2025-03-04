Inharmoni: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health and Addiction Recovery

INHARMONI is pioneering a holistic and evidence-based rehabilitation model for individuals battling mental health issues and addiction.

Focusing on treating the whole person – body, mind, and soul – Inharmoni offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to clients suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD, trauma, burnout, and various forms of dependency, including alcohol, drug, and sex addiction.

Our clinic is staffed by highly qualified professionals with extensive experience, ensuring each client receives a cohesive and effective treatment plan.

This dedicated team provides personalized care and support throughout your recovery journey.

At Inharmoni, we utilize evidence-based therapeutic methods such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and motivational interviewing, supplemented by family therapy and psychoeducation workshops.

Recognizing the connection between mind and body, we also incorporate yoga, physiotherapy, energy healing, and mindfulness practices.

Clients enjoy nutritious meals, engaging physical activities, and opportunities for creative expression through art therapy.

We emphasize group exercise sessions that promote teamwork, providing a supportive environment for healing.

Our comprehensive aftercare program offers ongoing digital support, ensuring you have the resources needed for continued success.



Choose Inharmoni as your partner in recovery and take the first step towards a harmonious and meaningful life. Experience the transformative power of our holistic approach to mental wellness and addiction recovery today. Visit www.inharmonirehab.com or call 658 656 011