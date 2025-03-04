Put your home in good hands: Let Universal Eco Homes take care of your exteriors

AT Universal Eco Homes, we are proud to say we are not only rated five stars by over 1000 reviews on TrustATrader, we also have over 30 years combined experience.

As a family run and owned business, all our teams are our own and we have our own in-house Health & Safety Officer!

You are really putting your exterior walls, roof and patios in safe hands.

We are also approved by proPerla, for which we are Platinum Applicators in the UK.

Our high quality products both protect and transform your property.

Our exterior wall and roof coatings come in a variety of colours allowing you the opportunity to really put your mark on your home.

Not only will you be making your neighbours envious, you will also be protecting your home from damp with the wall coatings, which, might we add, are also self-cleaning, making life a lot easier with those Calima sands, but also comes with up to a 20 year manufacturer warranty.

The roof coatings have a 10 year warranty, also available in a selection of colours too!

We are super excited to have landed here in Spain, and are proud to bring our experience to this climate.

We offer free, no obligation quotations, with transparent details.

You know exactly what you are getting with us, no hidden surprises.

Why not contact us today? Visit www.universalecohomes.net or call +34951742595 +447850228873