Body of a woman is found inside a torched caravan in southern Spain

A WOMAN’s body has been found inside a burnt motorhome in Andalucia.

Yesterday a body was found in a torched caravan in a carpark in Cala Sardina, San Roque.

Now it has been identified as a woman, according to an autopsy carried by the Legal Medicine Institute.

Pedro Fernandez, a delegate for the Andalucian government, made the revelation today, saying the investigation was still open to find those responsible for this ‘aggressive act.’

The blaze began at about 5:35am on Thursday, January 9.

Various calls were made to the Andalucian Emergency 112 number to report a vehicle set alight in the Torreguadiaro area.

Firefighters were immediately on the scene, alongside the Policia Local, Guardia Civil and medical professionals.

Unfortunately, the caravan was completely burnt by the time they arrived and the woman’s body was later found by firefighters.

From the start, authorities have discounted any theories that the blaze was an accident.

According to Fernandez: “It is clear this was an act of aggression.”

Bullet casings and fuel traces were found at the scene, reinforcing the theory of arson.

Witnesses also say they saw various people running from the scene just after the fire began.

Guardia Civil agents are still collecting evidence and witness testimony to get the bottom of the incident and identify the victim. They have not made any arrests yet.

The Cala Sardina area is known for being a caravan meeting point and authorities have asked anyone with information to come forward.