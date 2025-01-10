10 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Jan, 2025 @ 17:28
··
1 min read

Body of a woman is found inside a torched caravan in southern Spain

by
Police corruption in Spain latest: Guardia Civil officer and his brother are accused of leading drug trafficking ring in Campo de Gibraltar

A WOMAN’s body has been found inside a burnt motorhome in Andalucia. 

Yesterday a body was found in a torched caravan in a carpark in Cala Sardina, San Roque. 

Now it has been identified as a woman, according to an autopsy carried by the Legal Medicine Institute. 

Pedro Fernandez, a delegate for the Andalucian government, made the revelation today, saying the investigation was still open to find those responsible for this ‘aggressive act.’

The blaze began at about 5:35am on Thursday, January 9. 

Various calls were made to the Andalucian Emergency 112 number to report a vehicle set alight in the Torreguadiaro area. 

Firefighters were immediately on the scene, alongside the Policia Local, Guardia Civil and medical professionals. 

Unfortunately, the caravan was completely burnt by the time they arrived and the woman’s body was later found by firefighters. 

From the start, authorities have discounted any theories that the blaze was an accident. 

According to Fernandez: “It is clear this was an act of aggression.” 

Bullet casings and fuel traces were found at the scene, reinforcing the theory of arson. 

Witnesses also say they saw various people running from the scene just after the fire began. 

Guardia Civil agents are still collecting evidence and witness testimony to get the bottom of the incident and identify the victim. They have not made any arrests yet. 

The Cala Sardina area is known for being a caravan meeting point and authorities have asked anyone with information to come forward. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Homophobic club in gay mecca of Torremolinos faces hate crime charges after doubling down on ‘no f**s’ policy

Latest from Cadiz

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Homophobic club in gay mecca of Torremolinos faces hate crime charges after doubling down on ‘no f**s’ policy

Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid has received insults and threats

Signal Boosters and 5G: Are You Ready for the Next Communication Leap?

A couple of years ago, when 4G was just starting