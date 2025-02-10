Deadly Portuguese Men O’War wash up on Spanish beaches near Gibraltar

A WAVE of deadly Portuguese Man O’War have washed up along beaches in the south of Spain.

Authorities are warning the public to stay away from La Línea’s Levante and Santa Bárbara beaches neighbouring Gibraltar after a mass stranding marked this season’s first major arrival of these dangerous marine organisms.

The highly toxic species, often mistaken for jellyfish but actually colonies of small marine organisms, have been carried by strong westerly winds from the Mediterranean.

Their appearance coincides with changing spring current patterns in the Strait of Gibraltar.

A deadly Portuguese Man o’War washed up on La Linea’s beaches with Gibraltar in the background. Photo: Ayuntamiento de La Linea

Clean-up teams have been working since early morning to remove the creatures, which are recognisable by their distinctive blue-tinted, gas-filled floating sacs that can reach sizes of up to 30cm.

Officials warn more specimens could arrive in the coming days due to persistent weather conditions.

The public is urged not to touch them, even if beached, as their tentacles remain venomous long after death and can sting through latex gloves.

The public have been urged not to touch the specimens as their poison can be deadly. Photo: Ayuntamiento de La Linea

Contact with their tentacles triggers immediate severe pain and can cause potentially fatal reactions including respiratory distress and cardiac arrest.

Their powerful neurotoxins can cause serious harm even through brief contact.

Anyone stung should seek immediate medical attention and avoid common folklore remedies like vinegar or urine, which can worsen the sting.

Instead, rinse with seawater and carefully remove any visible tentacles with tweezers.