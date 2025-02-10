Five teenagers arrested following major supermarket fire in Gibraltar

FIVE teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a major fire that broke out in Gibraltar last night.

The suspects, aged between 12 and 15, were taken into custody after the blaze broke out at the former Coviran supermarket on Devil’s Tower Road.

One of the juveniles was treated at hospital for smoke inhalation as black smoke billowed all over the Rock.

READ MORE: Tobacco smuggling bust in Spain underlines how the illegal trade with Gibraltar continues despite crackdowns

Due to tonight's fire, we'd like to inform the public that there may be both traffic and pedestrian diversions in the morning if tonight's road closure on Devil's Tower Road needs to remain in place. pic.twitter.com/Gv2mJvVMH4 February 9, 2025

They were interviewed under caution and released on bail while detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department continue to investigate.

The fire prompted a major incident response which even required the opening of the runway to alleviate traffic congestion, while dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.

Additional firefighting forces joined the fray, while businesses as far away as Main Street were forced to close their windows.

READ MORE: ‘We envy how the UK treats Gibraltar’: Mayor of Spanish border town slams Spain’s ‘lack of support’ for La Linea

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) responded to the fire at approximately 7.25pm, with the building showing potential signs of collapse. The fire was successfully brought under control by 10.28pm.

The severity of the situation led to the deployment of additional resources, including support from the Airport Fire & Rescue Service.

“Crews currently dealing with significant fire at the old Coviran building on Devil’s Tower,” the GFRS announced via social media, advising members of the public to avoid the area.

READ MORE: Ex-con Brit plots ‘epic’ Turkey-to-Gibraltar paddleboard challenge across Mediterranean

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo visited the site during the emergency and assured residents of North View Terraces that government support would be available if needed.

“The key issue, as ever, is the safety of our citizens and residents and our fire and law enforcement officers,” Picardo stated.

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) assisted with traffic and cordon control, implementing road closures on Devil’s Tower Road.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or submit a report online at www.police.gi/report/seen-heard.