10 Feb, 2025
10 Feb, 2025 @ 14:30
Rain storms to hit Spain’s Andalucia tomorrow: These are the affected areas

HEAVY rainfall and storms could hit the Costa del Sol and Gibraltar as a new Atlantic storm system is set to sweep across Andalucia from Tuesday.

State weather agency AEMET has forecast widespread showers across most of Andalucia’s provinces, with the heaviest rainfall expected to hit inland Seville, Cordoba, and Jaen, as well as the Cadiz coastline. Only Almeria is expected to escape the wet weather.

“Locally heavy and thundery showers are possible in the Atlantic coastal areas and around the Strait of Gibraltar,” AEMET reported, with the most intense rainfall predicted from 6pm onwards.

Despite the wet weather, temperatures will remain unusually warm for February, reaching highs of 21C in Seville and 20C in both Granada and Cordoba.

All Andalucian provinces will see temperatures above 18C, with overnight lows staying mild at 13C in Cadiz.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, AEMET has issued yellow weather warnings for both Almeria and Granada provinces due to coastal phenomena. 

These warnings will be in effect from 2pm to 10pm, with westerly winds reaching force 7 (50-60 km/h) and waves of 2-3 metres expected.

The unstable weather pattern is set to continue through Thursday as a small cold front crosses the Peninsula, bringing with it a fresh round of precipitation moving from west to east across the region.

