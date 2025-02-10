Pickpocket warning for Brits visiting Spain: These locations are among the most targeted

A BRITISH insurer has warned tourists visiting Spain to always be aware of pickpockets- especially in busy areas.

Along with Italy and France, the country is one of the most popular European countries for UK holidaymakers and therefore a fertile area of opportunity for thieves.

Travel insurance company QuoteZone lists Barcelona as one of Spain’s main blackspots.

Las Ramblas- one of the busiest pedestrian areas in Europe- is the main focus of criminal activity with pickpockets taking advantage of people being destracted by watching street performers.

Another Barcelona location with numerous robberies is the Sagrada Familia, while elsewhere the Prado Museum in Madrid, and the Alhambra in Granada are popular with thieves, many of which specially visit Spain to plunder tourists.

According to figures, there are more female than male pickpockets and children are also used to get as close as possible to their victims.

The thieves usually discreetly hide their identity through wearing hoodies, hats, scarves and sunglasses to make security camera identification harder.

They work out a potential target by getting very close them for a very short space of time to work out if they can carry out a theft or not.

Tourists are advised to always be alert and if going out, they should store valuables in a hotel or accommodation safe.

Crossbody bags with secure zips or money belts are recommended.

If you are in the unfortunate position of being robbed, you should report a crime to the police immediately, which will make it easier to make a insurance claim.