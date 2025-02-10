10 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Feb, 2025 @ 15:56
··
1 min read

Pictured: Spain’s five most wanted criminals including ‘drug trafficker’ and ‘murderer’

by

SPAIN has updated its list of the most wanted criminals in the hopes that they will be spotted by the public.

Four of the nine men have already been arrested, but five remain at large, wanted for crimes including drug trafficking, murder and sexual abuse.

Below are the five most sought after criminals on the Policia Nacional database.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Policia Nacional, or alternatively contact the Olive Press anonymously at tips@theolivepress.es.

Baltasar Vilar Duran

Baltasar Vilar Duran, 68, is wanted for drug trafficking charges.

He is described as ‘dangerous’ and is slim, with brown and grey hair and blue eyes.

Alvaro Pasquin Mora

Alvaro Pasquin Mora is 32 years old, with a slim build and measures 5ft5.

He is described as having dark hair and black eyes, and has several tattoos on his body.

One tattoo on his chest reads: “La suerte esta echada”, meaning ‘the die is cast’.

Meanwhile, a tattoo on the inside of his wrist is of a car’s gear stick, while other markings include a pisces symbol.

Mora is wanted for sexual abuse and threatening behaviour.

Alberto Severo de Sousa Madureira

Alberto Severo, 53, is wanted for murder and is described as slim, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Policia Nacional said he also goes by the name of David Ruben Villas-Boas Cortereal.

Segundo Cousido Vieites

Cousido Vieites is wanted for various sexual attacks against children.

The 43-year-old is described as dangerous and muscular, measuring 5ft9 and with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Policia Nacional has branded him ‘dangerous’.

Jose Manuel Canela Vazquez

Jose Vazquez, aged 50, is described as being ‘highly dangerous’ and is wanted for ‘crimes against public health’.

No further details were given about his alleged crimes, but he is described as being of an athletic build, measuring around 5ft9 and with brown or shaved hair and brown eyes.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pickpocket warning for Brits visiting Spain: These locations are among the most targeted
Previous Story

Pickpocket warning for Brits visiting Spain: These locations are among the most targeted

Spain to paint red lines on deadly roads across the country after trial in Malaga reduced crashes
Next Story

Spain to paint red lines on deadly roads across the country after trial in Malaga reduced crashes

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop