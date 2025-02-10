Pictured: Spain’s five most wanted criminals including ‘drug trafficker’ and ‘murderer’

SPAIN has updated its list of the most wanted criminals in the hopes that they will be spotted by the public.

Four of the nine men have already been arrested, but five remain at large, wanted for crimes including drug trafficking, murder and sexual abuse.

Below are the five most sought after criminals on the Policia Nacional database.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Policia Nacional, or alternatively contact the Olive Press anonymously at tips@theolivepress.es.

Baltasar Vilar Duran

Baltasar Vilar Duran, 68, is wanted for drug trafficking charges.

He is described as ‘dangerous’ and is slim, with brown and grey hair and blue eyes.

Alvaro Pasquin Mora

Alvaro Pasquin Mora is 32 years old, with a slim build and measures 5ft5.

He is described as having dark hair and black eyes, and has several tattoos on his body.

One tattoo on his chest reads: “La suerte esta echada”, meaning ‘the die is cast’.

Meanwhile, a tattoo on the inside of his wrist is of a car’s gear stick, while other markings include a pisces symbol.

Mora is wanted for sexual abuse and threatening behaviour.

Alberto Severo de Sousa Madureira

Alberto Severo, 53, is wanted for murder and is described as slim, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Policia Nacional said he also goes by the name of David Ruben Villas-Boas Cortereal.

Segundo Cousido Vieites

Cousido Vieites is wanted for various sexual attacks against children.

The 43-year-old is described as dangerous and muscular, measuring 5ft9 and with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Policia Nacional has branded him ‘dangerous’.

Jose Manuel Canela Vazquez

Jose Vazquez, aged 50, is described as being ‘highly dangerous’ and is wanted for ‘crimes against public health’.

No further details were given about his alleged crimes, but he is described as being of an athletic build, measuring around 5ft9 and with brown or shaved hair and brown eyes.