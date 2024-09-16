Watch: Moment ‘pickpocket’ is ‘detained’ and publicly shamed by her alleged victim at Barcelona airport-dividing opinion online

THIS is the moment a pickpocket was ‘detained’ and publicly by her alleged victim at Barcelona airport while onlookers jeered.

The catalan capital, Barcelona, is notorious for its pickpocketing with thieves even operating in the airports.

But for one eagle eyed traveller, his brush with a pickpocket has been met with controversy online.

Filmed in Barcelona’s El Prat airport, the man in a black tracksuit and cap is seen grabbing a woman, whose head is covered with a denim jacket.

Pillan y atan a una carterista en el aeropuerto del Prat, Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/PCQMpZiLzk September 14, 2024

While holding the woman by the jacket arm, the man seems to parade the alleged thief around the airport while informing onlookers that she is a pickpocket.

He even uses a whistle to draw people’s attention, who cheer, clap and film during the incident.

The man even ties the woman’s jacket to a pole as a mariachi band is heard in the distance.

Near the end of the two minute video, the man and woman begin shouting at eachother, the woman asking for police intervention.

The video has drawn criticism online as viewers question why the police did not get involved.

Commenters said: “I don’t justify what this woman is doing but is there any need to attack her like that?”

Meanwhile, others supported the man saying he is a ‘machine’ and ‘we should all behave like this.’