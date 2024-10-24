Warning for tourists over ‘bird poo’ trick used by expert pickpockets on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A CLASSIC pickpocket tactic is being used to dupe tourists on the Costa del Sol, police have warned.

It comes after an expert thief was arrested this week after allegedly stealing valuable items from at least eight holidaymakers.

The 56-year-old travelled along the Costa del Sol, including Benalmadena, to target foreign visitors.

Wearing a variety of bucket hats or berets (pictured abvove), the master thief would carry biscuits in his fanny pack which he would chew up into a mush before throwing the mixture at his victims.

He would then rush to their side, telling them a bird had just defacated on them, and pretend to help clean it off.

Police say he then took advantage of the confusion to use his sleight of hand to steal valuable items, but that he mostly targeted credit cards.

Victims only realised they had been robbed after the suspect had long disappeared.

After multiple reports to the police, the man was eventually found in Benalmadena.

He had a selection of different hats and clothes in his car, meaning he could change his look at any given time.

The man has been banned from entering Malaga ahead of a trial.