24 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Oct, 2024 @ 12:46
···
1 min read

Two earthquakes are detected off the coast of southern Spain – with one measuring almost 5 on the Richter scale

by

TWO earthquakes have been recorded near the coast of Huelva in southern Spain.

According to the National Geographic Institute, the tremors were detected off Cape St Vincent at 2.21am and 6.40am on Wednesday.

The first quake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale and was at a depth of 25km, while the second had a magnitude of 3.8 and was 35km deep.

They come just two months after a 5.5 magnitude quake rocked several towns of Huelva.

That tremor on August 26 struck at 6.11am and had its epicentre south of Lisbon.

Residents in Huelva and even Morocco reported feeling tremors, with some saying they were woken up in bed by the shaking.

People in Huelva even received an alert from Google about the risks from the earthquake that took place ‘233km from Huelva’.

The greatest effects of the earthquake were felt in the area closest to the Portuguese border, specifically in Jabugo, Cortegana, Aroche, Villablanca, Cartaya, San Juan del Puerto, Lepe and Aljaraque.

A possible tsunami alert was issued through the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, but was later withdrawn.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Warning for tourists over ‘bird poo’ trick used by expert pickpockets on Spain’s Costa del Sol

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Fuengirola - € 305
Next Story

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Fuengirola – € 305,000

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Fuengirola - € 305

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Fuengirola – € 305,000

Flat Fuengirola, Málaga   2 beds   2 baths €

Teenage boy is latest to disappear from Spain’s Mallorca after vanishing over a week ago

Can you help in any of these cases? Contact tips@theolivepress.es