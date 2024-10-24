Two earthquakes are detected off the coast of southern Spain – with one measuring almost 5 on the Richter scale

TWO earthquakes have been recorded near the coast of Huelva in southern Spain.

According to the National Geographic Institute, the tremors were detected off Cape St Vincent at 2.21am and 6.40am on Wednesday.

The first quake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale and was at a depth of 25km, while the second had a magnitude of 3.8 and was 35km deep.

They come just two months after a 5.5 magnitude quake rocked several towns of Huelva.

That tremor on August 26 struck at 6.11am and had its epicentre south of Lisbon.

Residents in Huelva and even Morocco reported feeling tremors, with some saying they were woken up in bed by the shaking.

People in Huelva even received an alert from Google about the risks from the earthquake that took place ‘233km from Huelva’.

The greatest effects of the earthquake were felt in the area closest to the Portuguese border, specifically in Jabugo, Cortegana, Aroche, Villablanca, Cartaya, San Juan del Puerto, Lepe and Aljaraque.

A possible tsunami alert was issued through the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, but was later withdrawn.