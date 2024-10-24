24 Oct, 2024
24 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Flat for sale in Fuengirola – € 305,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Fuengirola - € 305

Flat

Fuengirola, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 305,000

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Fuengirola - € 305,000

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY Just 20 meters from the beach in Los Boliches! This apartment is surrounded by all the necessary amenities for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Property Features: Originality and Flexibility: Originally two apartments with separate entrances, now converted into one spacious apartment. Building Age: Built in 1970. Location: Ground floor exterior, perfect for easy access. Current Layout: 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms (one large, one small) Independent kitchen Living room Large 15 m² terrace Built Area: 43 m² + 44 m² (87 m² total) Costs: Community Fees: 90 euros… See full property details

