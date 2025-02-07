Watch: Helicopter searches for missing US cyclist and father-of-two in Spain as family ‘worried beyond belief’

THE family of a missing US cyclist say they are ‘worried beyond belief’ after he vanished from Andalucia two weeks ago.

Married father-of-two Matt Opperman, 50, is last thought to have been in the Segura de la Sierra region of Jaen, where his black Volkswagen van has been located.

A helicopter has been roped into the search, made all the more diffcult by the mountainous terrain and heavy forest landscape.

Footage shared with the Olive Press shows the chopper scouring above trees as Guardia Civil officers look on with binoculars.

His brother Marc told the Olive Press today: “We are all worried beyond belief, but supporting each other other how we can.”

He added that his brother is 6ft4, with blue eyes and weighs around 200lbs, adding that he does not speak fluent Spanish, contrary to previous reports in local press.

Marc said: “His professional work with various bike companies – Trek Factory Racing, Rocky Mountain Cycles, and now Yeti Cycles – has always had him traveling the globe in support of professional riders.

“He’s been a well-respected and liked head mechanic for many teams, including the Australian MTB team at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“It was not uncommon for him to spend most the summer race season at a different point on the globe every week. Much of his work has been in Western Europe.

“Our family was originally from Ohio, and Matt had been a resident of Houston, Texas and Longmont, Colorado, where he developed much of his professional and personal cycling career.”

He continued: “He competes regularly, but rides long distances many times a week. As part of SpainDH he has amassed a lot of friends… many of whom are part of the volunteer search parties happening this weekend.

“The bike he took on the ride when he went missing is a turquoise and orange Yeti electric mountainbike.”

Matt (pictured above) vanished on January 25 after driving his black Volkswagen van and bike (pictured) to a Jaen beauty spot

Marc said that he and his parents are all ready to fly out to Spain if they need to.

Two big search parties are taking place this weekend and anyone is able to join.

The first will start at 8am on Saturday, followed by another at 9am on Sunday, both starting at the ‘Era del Fustal-Peña del Olivar’ intersection.