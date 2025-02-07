7 Feb, 2025
7 Feb, 2025 @ 17:00
Tobacco smuggling bust in Spain underlines how the illegal trade with Gibraltar continues despite crackdowns

TOBACCO smuggling from Gibraltar to Spain continues to be a scourge after Spanish police carried out raids in the Campo de Gibraltar.

The operation, codenamed ‘Taguada’, saw police action across La Linea de la Concepcion and San Roque, with Guardia Civil officers searching five properties and confiscating eight vehicles used for transporting the illegal tobacco.

Police arrested 13 people and seized 100,000 packs of contraband cigarettes in searches on five properties. A further eight vehicles used for transporting the illegal tobacco were confiscated.

cigarettes e
A significant amount of tobacco was seized in La Linea and San Roque

The seizure, valued at around €450,000, marks one of the largest tobacco smuggling busts in the Campo de Gibraltar area over the last 12 months.

Police sources said the operation was specifically targeting the prevention and disruption of tobacco smuggling from Gibraltar into Spain.

The Campo de Gibraltar region, particularly La Linea, has long been a hotspot for tobacco smuggling due to the price difference between cigarettes sold in Gibraltar and Spain.

However, concrete steps taken by Gibraltar have managed to dampen what was a roaring illicit trade, with the government hiking tax on tobacco by 25% in November.

Meanwhile, a survey of empty tobacco packets in Spain found that Gibraltar had dropped as a source of illicit tobacco from 67% in 2021 to just 7.6% as of last October.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

