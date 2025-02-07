‘Ground Zero’ shopping centre reopens next week after devastating Valencia floods

A SHOPPING mall ravaged by the Valencia floods will see most of its outlets reopen next Thursday(February 13).

Aldaia’s Bonaire Shopping Centre made headlines over concerns that many people might have died in its underground car park.

The parking lot was totally flooded with water reaching the ground floor of the complex.

MUD-FILLED BONAIRE STORE(Cordon Press image)

Fortunately, rescue teams- including specialist divers- found nobody in the 1,800 space facility.

All of the stores were closed until three retailers reopened in mid-December in the outdoor area known as the Bonaire commercial park.

In six days time, the majority of shops will start trading again in the covered indoor arcade.

Some businesses however will not reopen until mid-March as they carry out renovations.

Over the last few months, the centre owner has struck deals with retailers over rent suspensions when they were not able to trade.

Bonaire- owned by Unibail Rodamco Westfield- is in talks with Castellana Properties to be sold for around €240 million.

News surfaced in late October just before the floods struck and despite what happened, discussions are still continuing.