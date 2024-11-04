Spanish army searches for bodies in Valencia shopping centre car park after it was filled with 200 million litres of water during deadly floods

ARMY and police divers did not find any bodies on Monday morning after checking 50 vehicles in the underground car park at the Bonaire shopping centre in Aldaia- flooded out in Tuesday’s Valencia storms.

The parking lot has a 2,500 vehicle capacity and was far from being full on the fateful day, according to the Policia Nacional.

The number of vehicles that might be in the facility has not been made public.

Police spokesperson, Ricardo Gutierrez, said work was carried by out by divers assisted by four drones.

Authorities estimated that the facility contained 200 million litres of water with pumping reducing the depth to just a metre by Monday.

The Emergency Military Force(UME) has been extracting water from the underground car park over the weekend with up to two million litres per hour removed on Sunday.

Two days ago, a boat was deployed but the amount of accumulated water still covering the vehicles prevented anybody from seeing anything.

On Sunday the boat and several kayaks were used along with a 50-strong team of divers and other personnel.