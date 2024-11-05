Valencia demands €31 billion in aid from Madrid following devastating DANA floods

THE GOVERNMENT of Valencia has demanded €31 billion in aid from Madrid following the devastating floods caused by DANA.

Carlos Mazon, the President of the Generalitat, announced yesterday he will request over €31.402 billion in aid from Madrid.

Carlos Mazon has confirmed urgent financial measures for DANA victims.

Photo: Cordon Press

It will be the first aid payout to the region, valuing almost the same as the annual budget of Valencia, €30 billion.

Some €6,000 ‘in urgent aid’ will be given to families whose houses have been affected by the floods and is expected to be handed out by the end of the week.

A further €250,000 will be given to other affected areas.

A pause has also been put on income tax for those affected by the storm, a measure requested by the Valencian government last week.

Although Madrid gave €6,000 in help to those whose homes had been damaged, the Valencian president has now topped this up to €15,000.

Photo: Cordon Press

A further €15,000 could also be given out to affected families.

Overall, there are 136 measures to be implemented, including help to buy vehicles, payment of benefits and help for vulnerable people.

Infrastructure reconstruction aid has been valued at €2.6 billion and the reconstruction of industrial estates at €7 billion.

The Valencian government has also requested €2.2 billion to repair rivers to prevent further flooding.

“It is essential to implement these measures to repair the damage done and prevent future disasters. We need to address victims’ immediate needs and restore normality to the region,” said Mazon.