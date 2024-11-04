Spain’s opposition demands a ‘national emergency’ be declared over the devastating Valencia floods

THE leader of Spain’s main opposition party- the conservative Partido Popular(PP)- has said he wants the national government to manage the Valencia flood crisis.

Alberto Nuñez Feijoo has asked for a ‘State of Alarm’ to be declared which would strip the Valencian government under president Carlos Mazon of its emergency management powers.

Mazon- also of the PP- has come under fire for his slow response to ‘red’ alert weather warnings last Tuesday and the way he has overseen the rescue and relief effort.

CARLOS MAZON, LAST THURSDAY

Feijoo said: “We are facing a national emergency. If this is not, what is?”

The PP leader said he will support the socialist-led national government if declares an emergency.

“To respond to this situation, you have our votes for everything that involves raising the emergency to operational level 3,” he stated.

In such a position, the Interior Ministry would assume responsibility for managing the crisis in Valencia.

Feijoo in recent days described events in the area as a ‘national emergency’ but previously made no public call for a ‘State of Alarm’.

His stance now goes against his PP colleague Carlos Mazon in not asking for such a declaration as he remains at the helm- for the time being.

Feijoo added: “People are not divided into parties or political opinions. Those who help clear the streets do not ask themselves which party they have voted for. “

“We all have to be united in pain as one people. The only possible answer is unity. Today it’s time to be all together.”

The PP leader also condemned mud being thrown on Sunday during a visit by the King and Queen to Paiporta, along with Carlos Mazon and Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

“The expressions of violence do not represent us and we reject it.”

He added that he would not criticise the Sanchez government at this juncture, calling for ‘repairs and reconstruction’ in Valencia.