4 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Nov, 2024 @ 19:00
··
1 min read

Spain’s opposition demands a ‘national emergency’ be declared over the devastating Valencia floods

by
Spain's opposition demands a 'state of emergency' be declared over the devastating Valencia floods
PP LEADER, ALBERTO NUÑEZ FEIJOO

THE leader of Spain’s main opposition party- the conservative Partido Popular(PP)- has said he wants the national government to manage the Valencia flood crisis.

Alberto Nuñez Feijoo has asked for a ‘State of Alarm’ to be declared which would strip the Valencian government under president Carlos Mazon of its emergency management powers.

Mazon- also of the PP- has come under fire for his slow response to ‘red’ alert weather warnings last Tuesday and the way he has overseen the rescue and relief effort.

READ MORE:

CARLOS MAZON, LAST THURSDAY

Feijoo said: “We are facing a national emergency. If this is not, what is?”

The PP leader said he will support the socialist-led national government if declares an emergency.

“To respond to this situation, you have our votes for everything that involves raising the emergency to operational level 3,” he stated.

In such a position, the Interior Ministry would assume responsibility for managing the crisis in Valencia.

Feijoo in recent days described events in the area as a ‘national emergency’ but previously made no public call for a ‘State of Alarm’.

His stance now goes against his PP colleague Carlos Mazon in not asking for such a declaration as he remains at the helm- for the time being.

Feijoo added: “People are not divided into parties or political opinions. Those who help clear the streets do not ask themselves which party they have voted for. “

“We all have to be united in pain as one people. The only possible answer is unity. Today it’s time to be all together.”

The PP leader also condemned mud being thrown on Sunday during a visit by the King and Queen to Paiporta, along with Carlos Mazon and Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

“The expressions of violence do not represent us and we reject it.”

He added that he would not criticise the Sanchez government at this juncture, calling for ‘repairs and reconstruction’ in Valencia.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Valencia president is told to resign by opposition leaders as they demand he is ‘put on trial’ for ‘mishandling crisis’
Previous Story

Political fallout from Spain’s flood disaster: Valencia president is told to resign by opposition leaders as they demand he is ‘put on trial’ for ‘mishandling crisis’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Three earthquakes rattle Spain’s Costa del Sol – did YOU feel the tremors?

THE COSTA del Sol was rattled by three earthquakes recently

‘Huge relief’: Missing British tourist is found ‘safe and well’ after disappearing from Spain’s Tenerife

A BRITISH tourist has been found safe and well after