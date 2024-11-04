4 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Nov, 2024 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

Political fallout from Spain’s flood disaster: Valencia president is told to resign by opposition leaders as they demand he is ‘put on trial’ for ‘mishandling crisis’

by
Valencia president is told to resign by opposition leaders as they demand he is ‘put on trial’ for ‘mishandling crisis’
VALENCIA PRESIDENT, CARLOS MAZON

A LEADING figure in the far-left Podemos political party has demanded the resignation of Valencian president, Carlos Mazon, for his handling of the flood disaster.

Podemos secretary Pablo Fernandez says Mazon should also be tried for his ‘calamitous’ management of the DANA and that the Prime Minister should decree a ‘state of alarm’ for the Valencia area- meaning that Madrid would take control away from the Valencian leader.

Speaking on Monday, Pablo Fernandez, said: “This is a real criminal scandal which should not go unpunished when alerts were not issued until 8pm last Tuesday, as water was destroying everything and fatalities could be counted in the dozens.”

READ MORE:

PABLO FERNANDEZ

Fernandez did not rule out Podemos filing a complaint against Mazon, who he described as ‘totally incompetent’ and accused him of prioritising the economy ‘over the well-being and life of the people’.

The Partido Popular’s Carlos Mazon on Monday said that he asked for the Emergency Military Unit to be activated and demanded ‘all possible help’ last Tuesday at 3.21pm- well before flooding started.

Mazon told Cope Radio that once help is requested, it is down to the military operational commanders who decide on numbers sent and is not ‘down to politicians’.

The president pointed out that Ministry of Ecological Transition, deactivated flood alerts three times six days ago and said that alert messages were sent to phones 30 minutes after flood warning details had been sent to him.

Mazon stressed it is is one thing for it to rain and another for floods and massive displacements of water to occur through rivers, riverbeds and ravines.

He insisted that ‘from the beginning’ he asked for ‘the highest level of deployment necessary’ of aid.

The Valencian far-left party Compromis has called on the regional parliament, Les Corts, to set up a commission of inquiry into the ‘chaotic’ management of the Dana catastrophe.

Compromis parliamentary spokesperson, Joan Baldovi, said Mazon should resign due to his ‘absolute ineptitude’.

“He was more concerned with saving his job than helping people,” Baldovi commented.

“He did not raise the alarm when it was necessary, he has not asked for all the resources he could have asked for, he has prevented units from other regions or even other countries from coming and being able to join from day one to find victims or in helping people who have lost everything,” he said.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Man who confronted the King of Spain over flood disaster mismanagement defends his ‘frustration’ during ‘intense morning’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Three earthquakes rattle Spain’s Costa del Sol – did YOU feel the tremors?

THE COSTA del Sol was rattled by three earthquakes recently

‘Huge relief’: Missing British tourist is found ‘safe and well’ after disappearing from Spain’s Tenerife

A BRITISH tourist has been found safe and well after