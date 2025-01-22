24 hour ‘drug market’ shut down in Spain’s Fuengirola as police make four arrests

A 24 hour ‘drug market’ has been taken down by Fuengirola police, with four traffickers arrested.

The ‘takeaway’ drug operation was found in two ‘narcoflats’ in Los Nucleos, Fuengirola.

It reportedly operated from a window, where two girls of just 15 and 17 years old sold hashish and cocaine.

“There were people queuing in the street,” explained the lead of the ‘Grupo de Menudeo’ operation.

The clients, mainly drug addicts, could allegedly pay with stolen goods such as televisions and electric scooters, which were then sold on the black market.

Officers watched the house at all hours to track the clan’s movements before entering the property.

“It was very hard to get in, but once we were inside it was a full on drug market. From outside, you could see minors selling. I couldn’t believe their impunity,” an investigator told Malaga Hoy.

They found cocaine, hashish and a fireman in the property despite the gang’s attempts to get rid of the evidence.

A ‘family gang’, the police have carried out 12 operations against them in the last decade, with three in the last 12 months alone.

Currently, the boss’ son and daughter-in-law are behind bars, forcing the clan’s leader to distance himself from the operations and use intermediaries.

Investigators will now try to follow the money trail in order to take away items bought with drug money and ‘hit them where it hurts.’

Though the suspects are now free, police are not ‘unmotivated’, continuing to ‘control the black spots in every area’.