Members of Spain’s infamous ‘Wolf Pack’ have their sentences reduced

OUTRAGE in Spain as members of the infamous ‘Wolf Pack’ have their sentences slashed.

A Navarra court has reduced the sentence of two of the ‘Wolf Pack’ rapists from 15 to 14 years.

It is thanks to a sexual consent law introduced in 2022 (Ley Organica 10/2022), which while intending to tighten rules on non-consensual sex inadvertently allowed many convicted rapists to appeal their sentences.

The High Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN) reportedly considers itself ‘legally obliged’ to lower the sentences of Jose Angel Prenda and Jesus Escudero.

Jose Angel Prenda (left) and Jesus Escudero (right) have had their sentences reduced.

It follows the reduction of Angel Boza’s sentence in 2024, another member of the ‘Wolf Pack’ using the ‘Only Yes Means Yes’ law introduced after the horrific attack.

The Supreme Court recognises that the 2022 law lowered the minimum sentence for gang rape ‘significantly’.

Many opposed the reduction, including the victim, the Government of Navarra and Pamplona Council.

The law was pushed forward by then Minister of Equality, Irene Montero.

Though it intended to make any non-consensual sex rape, it also dropped the lesser charge of sexual abuse, changing all violations to sexual assualt, which had tougher penalties.

That meant minimum and maximum jail sentences were cut, leading some offenders to have their terms reduced on appeal.

The incident has provoked outrage in Spain, with many taking to social media to express their concern.

“Making a law against the ‘Wolf Pack’ that then benefits them. You could be more useless than Irene Montero, but it would be very difficult,” said @Tarahal1979.

“Thanks Irene, the Wolf Pack thanks you and sexists too,” another tweeted.