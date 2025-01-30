30 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Jan, 2025 @ 17:15
1 min read

Two Spanish company directors face major charges in one of Gibraltar’s largest corporate tax fraud cases

by

TWO Spanish construction company directors are facing serious fraud and money laundering charges in Gibraltar following an investigation into alleged tax evasion worth over £370,000.

Both David Nevado Luna from Estepona and Francisco Cuadrado Gonzalez from Casares, who are the directors of Gibraltar-registered Victoria Construction Ltd, are set to appear before Gibraltar’s Magistrates’ Court tomorrow in what prosecutors describe as a complex tax fraud case.

The charges follow an extensive probe by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit, which alleges the pair significantly under-declared both personal and corporate tax liabilities.

READ MORE: UPDATED: ‘Spain is fixed on the airport’: Have negotiations over a post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar hit a new snag?

Gibraltar Supreme Court
Two Spanish businessmen will appear in Gibraltar Magistrate Court tomorrow

Gonzalez faces the more serious charges, with four counts of fraud by false representation related to personal tax declarations, alongside allegations of possessing criminal property worth £120,012.28 – funds allegedly obtained through tax evasion.

His business partner Luna faces two counts of fraud and is accused of possessing £77,223.79 in criminal property, also allegedly gained through tax fraud.

READ MORE: Revealed: The behind-the-scenes power struggle that made the Spanish police chief at the Gibraltar border ‘go rogue’

Their company, Victoria Construction Ltd, has also been summoned to court to face false accounting charges. 

Court documents reveal the firm allegedly submitted dishonest corporate tax returns, with investigators highlighting suspicious declarations for 2018/19 and 2019/20.

The company reportedly claimed a turnover of £385,050 against expenses of £428,713 for 2018/19, followed by £364,800 in turnover and £358,151 in expenses the following year. 

READ MORE: All you need to know about Gibraltar’s planned transport and infrastructure upgrade

The firm itself faces additional charges related to the possession of criminal property amounting to £173,574.25.

The case, which began with arrests in February 2024, marks one of the largest corporate tax fraud investigations in Gibraltar’s recent history. 

Both directors will appear in court at 10am tomorrow, both in their personal capacity and as representatives of Victoria Construction Ltd.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brussels to investigate Spain's historic fines against airlines for 'abusive' hand luggage rules
Previous Story

Brussels to investigate Spain’s historic fines against airlines for ‘abusive’ hand luggage rules

'I'm so scared': Trans woman suffers horrific attack on the streets of Madrid
Next Story

‘I’m so scared’: Trans woman suffers horrific attack on the streets of Madrid

Latest from National News

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain-Morocco tunnel latest: Hopes dashed that it will be completed in time for 2030 World Cup amid reports of 'decade-long' delay

Spain-Morocco tunnel latest: Completion hopes dashed for 2030 World Cup amid reports of ‘decade-long’ delay

PLANS for a rail tunnel linking Spain and Morocco have
Irish mobster John Gilligan jailed after pink cocaine laboratory is found at his Costa Blanca villa

Irish mobster John Gilligan jailed after pink cocaine laboratory is found at his Costa Blanca villa

IRISH mobster John Gilligan is back behind bars after he