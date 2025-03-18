These are the three ‘happiest’ beaches in Spain, according to bizarre ‘facial recognition’ study

A NEW study analysing 100 beaches worldwide suggests that Spain is home to the happiest beach on the planet.

London-based travel agency CV Villas used AWS facial recognition technology to scan thousands of Instagram photos, determining which beaches had the most smiles – an unusual but intriguing method of ranking the world’s most joyful coastlines.

Spain dominates the podium, with two of its beaches ranking among the top three.

Taking the top spot is Sitges Beach, located just 40 km from Barcelona.

With a near-perfect ‘beach happiness score’ of 98.42, it’s no surprise this vibrant coastal destination leads the ranking.

Sitges enjoys warmer temperatures and less rain than other parts of Spain’s Mediterranean coast (credit: @lucydodsworth)

Known for its golden sand, scenic palm-lined promenade, and lively mix of restaurants and bars, Sitges is a favourite among both locals and tourists.

Its appeal extends beyond just the beach – Sitges is an ideal day-trip from Barcelona, just a 40-minute drive away, and boasts 300 days of sunshine a year.

The second ‘happiest’ beach in Spain is Port de Soller, located on the picturesque northwest coast of Mallorca.

It ranks third worldwide, behind Praia da Falesia in Albufeira, Portugal.

Meanwhile, Cala Pregonda, a secluded gem on the north coast of Menorca, takes 11th place globally.

Cala Pregonda’s unique colour comes from the surrounding red rocks and iron-rich soil (credit: unsplash.com).

Famous for its reddish-golden sand and crystal-clear waters, it rounds out Spain’s top three most joyful beaches.

While Spain boasts two of the top three spots, Portugal also shines, with five beaches making the Top 30.

However, Greece takes the crown for the most appearances, with eight entries in the ranking.

The UK also makes a surprise impact, with Wales and Scotland featuring in the Top 30.

Rhossili Bay and Caswell Bay in Wales achieved impressive fourth and fifth places, while Troon Beach, Scotland, secured 26th place.

The 4.5 km Rhossili Bay is within the first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the UK (credit: unsplash.com).

Europe’s overwhelming presence in the ranking – 24 out of the Top 30 – suggests that when it comes to beachside happiness, the continent has plenty to smile about.