Young Brits favouring Benidorm over Magaluf as Mallorcan resort tries to shake party reputation

IT’S been a slow start to Mallorca’s summer nightlife with more families choosing the island and young people choosing Benidorm in the mainland.

The Mallorcan nightclub association president Miguel Pérez-Marsá said his island has ‘run the steamroller’ over the young holidaymakers who want to travel to Spain and party.

Instead, they’re feeling more welcomed in other Spanish towns, like Benidorm and on the island of Ibiza.

A previous Mallorcan government tried to crack-down on what they caleld ‘excessive tourism’, especially along the notrious Magaluf strip.

As a result, Mallorca is seeing more families who choose to stay in all inclusive resorts, keeping their spending within the accommodation’s boundaries. Yet, this means other Mallorca businesses are missing out on the holiday spending.

The area of Calvià is also drawing more French and Italian visitors, who tend to spend less at nightlife venues, says Pérez-Marsá.

He further lamented that Mallorca has been unable to replicate the high-value nightlife offered in Ibiza.

The young Brits who like to party have previously been viewed negatively, not seen for the high-purchasing power they actually offer.

Last year, two British youths were assaulted by a Mallorca nightclub bouncer along the Punta Ballena strip in Magaluf.

