British couple who ‘trashed their Magaluf hotel room’ are arrested while trying to fly home

A YOUNG British couple were arrested at Palma airport on Friday after trashing a bedroom in their four-star Magaluf hotel.

The man, 27, and woman, 28, caused damage valued at €1,046.

A ‘speedy’ trial held in Palma on Saturday saw them plead guilty to damage and they were fined €360 each.

They were also ordered by the judge to fully compensate the hotel.

The Guardia Civil said the manager of the premises located on Magaluf’s Avenida de l’Oliver got a complaint that there was a lot of noise coming from a room.

A staff member went to check if there were any problems and a woman opened the door and told him everything was fine.

After hotel cleaners went to the room, they saw two televisions had their screens smashed, a glass partition in the bathroom had been damaged, and four cups.

The couple left the hotel without checking out and the Guardia Civil in Calvia were called.

Officers verified the damage and went to the airport where the unruly Brits were arrested at around 3.40pm on Friday.

They spent the night in the cells before appearing at Saturday morning’s ‘speedy’ trial.