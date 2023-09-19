AN Englishman was arrested after allegedly assaulting his partner, a British woman, at a hotel in Mallorca in the early hours of Monday, a Policia Nacional source told the Olive Press.

“He is accused of assaulting his partner at a hotel in Cales de Mallorca, in the municipality of Manacor,” the agent said.

The officer further revealed that the Brit ‘is a middle aged man aged between 30 and 40’ who was on holiday on the island.

The Brit was arrested on Monday but he has now been released on bail.

A police patrol arrived at the resort after receiving a call from the hotel staff.

Officers questioned the couple and arrested the British man after the interrogation.

However, the Brit is now free as he has been released on bail.

“It was not a serious assault and I can confirm that he has been released on bail,” the agent concluded.

