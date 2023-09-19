RESERVOIR levels in Andalucia are continuing to fall despite the heavy rains brought by the DANA storm two weeks ago and last week’s showers in some parts of the region.

Andalucia is suffering from the warmest summer since 1961 and the worst drought in the past 30 years, as reservoirs in the region sit at 20.58% of storage capacity, 0.36% less than at the same day last week and nearly less than half the level of a decade ago.

Malaga’s levels lie at 21.92%, with key reservoirs, such as Lake Viñuela (7.88% full), remaining at a critical level.

Sevilla’s reservoirs are 28.66% full, Jaen’s at 20.36%, Granada’s at 24.02% and Cordoba’s at just 14.59%.

Malaga key reservoir Lake Viñuela is at less than 8% of its capacity.

The worst affected are in Almeria, where levels stand at just over 14.29%.

Regarding the Guadalquivir basin, the largest in the region, it is at 18.69% of its capacity, having experienced a 0.36% decrease since last week.

However, there’s hope, as Spain’s Weather Agency Aemet has forecast a warmer yet rainier autumn than usual in Andalucia.

